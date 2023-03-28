Senegal, South Africa qualify for African Cup of Nations

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Defending champion Senegal and South Africa are the latest teams to qualify for next year’s African Cup of Nations. Senegal registered a fourth win in four games in Group L after forward Boulaye Dia’s 18th-minute goal secured a 1-0 victory over Mozambique. South Africa’s chances hung by a thread after it blew a 2-0 lead at home against Liberia to draw 2-2 last week. But Bafana Bafana won the return game 2-1 in Monrovia. Morocco and Algeria are the other teams to have already qualified for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

