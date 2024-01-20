Senegal coach Aliou Cissé released from hospital following health scare after Africa Cup game

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has been released from the hospital after a health scare following his team’s 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. The Senegalese soccer federation says the 47-year-old Cissé was treated by the medical staff for a “benign infectious pathology” and kept overnight for tests at a local hospital in Yamoussoukro following Friday’s game. The federation says “The tests are reassuring and he is back with his group.”

