Senegal coach Aliou Cissé released from hospital following health scare after Africa Cup game

By The Associated Press
Senegal's head coach Aliou Cissé watches on as players line up for the singing of the national anthems before the start of African Cup of Nations Group C soccer match between Senegal and Cameroon, at the Charles Konan Banny stadium in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sunday Alamba]

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has been released from the hospital after a health scare following his team’s 3-1 win over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. The Senegalese soccer federation says the 47-year-old Cissé was treated by the medical staff for a “benign infectious pathology” and kept overnight for tests at a local hospital in Yamoussoukro following Friday’s game. The federation says “The tests are reassuring and he is back with his group.”

