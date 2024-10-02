Senegal coach Aliou Cissé ousted despite African title and leading team to two World Cups

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cissé has lost his job with the national soccer federation citing a government request not to renew his contract. In nearly 10 years in the job Cissé took the team to the past two World Cups and an Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022. The Senegalese soccer body published a letter Wednesday thanking Cissé for his work and “his brilliant results.” It also listed reasons from the government sports ministry not to renew Cissé’s contract for one year: Not reaching recent tournament objectives and the team’s falling FIFA ranking. Senegal is ranked 21st in the world.

