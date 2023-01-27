Senechal, Edwards lead No. 5 UConn past Tennessee 84-67

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards had 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic basketball programs. The Huskies (19-2), who got 13 points from Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, led by as many as 16 at the end of the first quarter and extended their winning streak to 12 games. Nika Muhl had 14 assists. The Lady Volunteers, who closed within two points in the third period but couldn’t complete the comeback were led by Jordan Horston’s 27 points. Rickea Jackson scored 13 points and Jillian Hollingshead had 11 for Tennessee, which lost for the first time in 10 games.

