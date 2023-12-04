Send money! The NIL era has some football coaches telling fans to put up or shut up for top recruits

The ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money based on their celebrity status has led to millions of dollars flowing in and around universities across the country. Beyond individual businesses striking deals with athletes, the emergence of so-called collectives has led to organized and well-funded efforts to attract top recruits. Coaches have become more outspoken in noting the importance of money in landing top talent and the transfer portal has only added to their urgency.

