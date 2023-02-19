Senators trade Motte to Rangers for Gauthier, draft pick

By The Associated Press
Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Gilbert gets the upper hand on Ottawa Senators left wing Tyler Motte as they collide along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ottawa, Ontario. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Wyld]

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Right winger Julien Gauthier has been traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte. Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal. The 27-year-old Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season. He has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season. Gauthier has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

