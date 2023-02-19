Senators trade Motte to Rangers for Gauthier, draft pick

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Right winger Julien Gauthier has been traded to the Ottawa Senators by the New York Rangers for left winger Tyler Motte. Ottawa also gets a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal. The 27-year-old Motte returns for his second stint with the Rangers after playing nine regular-season and 15 playoff games with the club last season. He has three goals and six assists with a plus-1 rating over 38 games this season. Gauthier has six goals and three assists with a minus-5 rating over 40 games this season.

