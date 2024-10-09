Senators sign goalie Ullmark to four-year contract extension worth $33 million

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension worth $33 million. The contract with the 2023 Vezina Trophy winner has an average annual value of $8.25 million. It was announced by the team Wednesday, the day before its season opener against the Florida Panthers. Ottawa acquired the 31-year-old Ullmark last June in a trade with the Boston Bruins for Mark Kastelic, Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick that became center Dean Letourneau. Ullmark has a 138-73-23 record over nine NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres and Boston.

