Senators sign free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a 1-year, $5 million deal

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators signed free-agent right wing Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year, $5 million deal Thursday. A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games last season with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. The 31-year-old Russian played his first 11 NHL seasons with St. Louis, helping the Blues win the Stanley Cup in 2019. He has 270 goals and 204 assists in 675 career regular-season games and 40 goals and 20 assists in 97 playoff games.

