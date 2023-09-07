Senators sign defenseman Jake Sanderson to 8-year, $64.4 million extension

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators signed defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year, $64.4 million contract extension. The 21-year-old, selected No. 5 overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL draft, had four goals and 28 assists in 77 games as a rookie with the Senators last season. He is entering the final year of his entry-level contract and the new deal begins with the 2024-25 season. Before entering the NHL, he played two seasons at the University of North Dakota, and also represented the United States at the 2021 world junior hockey championship.

