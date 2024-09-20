Senators reach a deal to build a new arena in downtown Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The NHL’s Ottawa Senators have an agreement to build a new arena downtown in Canada’s capital. The team and the National Capital Commission announced it at a news conference Friday to beat the deadline to make a deal. The Senators agreed to buy a 10-acre plot at the LeBreton Flats site for the development of a multipurpose facility that includes an arena. The price tag was not disclosed. The Senators have for years been trying to move from their longtime home in the outskirts of Ottawa to a better location within the city.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.