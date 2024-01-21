Senators’ Pinto returns to ice after 41-game suspension for gambling

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto returned to the ice on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers after sitting out the first 41 games because of a suspension from the NHL for “activities related to sports wagering.” Pinto, 23, had 20 goals and 15 assists in 82 games for the Senators last season. The league’s investigation found no evidence that Pinto bet on NHL games and provided few details, and Pinto has not disclosed specifics in recent interviews. Pinto was the second center on the ice on Sunday, getting his first shift early in the first period against the Flyers.

