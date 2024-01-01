Senators name Steve Staios as GM, removing interim tag, and add Dave Poulin, Ryan Bowness to staff

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators removed the interim tag and appointed Steve Staios the team’s general manager on Sunday. Staios joined the Senators as president of hockey operations on Sept. 29, and was later appointed the team’s interim general manager. In other management moves, the Senators named Dave Poulin the senior vice-president of hockey operations and Ryan Bowness the associate general manager.

