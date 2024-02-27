Senators-Flyers 2004 brawl in Philadelphia still holds NHL record for most penalty minutes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — It has been 20 years since the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators took part in a brawl-filled slugfest in South Philly. It remains the record for the most penalty minutes in a game in NHL history with 419. Most of the combatants from that memorable night look back on it with some pride and laughs about how the brawling brought the two teams closer together. From Donald Brashear vs. Rob Ray to nonfighters dropping the gloves, that 2004 game is the modern hockey standard for teamwide pugilism.

