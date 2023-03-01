Senators acquire defenseman Jakob Chychrun from Coyotes

The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenseman Jakob Chychrun in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. The Senators sent three draft picks, including a conditional first-round pick, to Arizona in a deal struck two days before the NHL’s trade deadline. Chychrun had been scratched for trade-related reasons since Feb. 11. The move ends a lengthy saga for the soon-to-be 25-year-old that has included the Coyotes looking to deal him to a contender since before last season. Chychrun has seven goals and 21 assists in 36 games for rebuilding Arizona this season since returning from wrist and ankle surgery.

