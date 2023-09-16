Semonza, Cooper power Ball State past Indiana State 45-7

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Kadin Semonza threw two touchdown passes, Marquez Cooper ran for 177 yards and a score and Ball State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat FCS-member Indiana State 45-7. Semonza completed 17 of 22 passes for 137 yards for the Cardinals (1-2). Rico Barfield scored with his only catch, adding 48 yards on five rushes. Semonza passed to Barfield for a 16-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and Jackson Courville kicked a 23-yard field goal with 94 seconds left to give Ball State a 10-0 lead at halftime. Barfield stretched the Cardinals’ lead to 17-0 midway through the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run. Dakota Caton hauled in a 49-yard scoring strike from freshman Elijah Owens two plays later to get the Sycamores (0-3) on the scoreboard.

