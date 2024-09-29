SEMO gets four field goals from Pippin, picks up rare shutout in 19-0 win over Northwestern State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Paxton DeLaurent hit Cam Pedro for the game’s only touchdown, DC Pippin kicked four field goals and Southeast Missouri State defeated Northwestern State 19-0. It was SEMO’s first shutout of a Division I opponent in 30 years. The Redhawks allowed only 120 yards and five first downs. The Demons had 67 yards passing, 53 yards on the ground and were 1 for 10 on third down. DeLaurent and Pedro connected on a 10-yard play for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Redhawks’ nine-play, 37-yard drive was set up by Khalani Riddick’s 43-yard punt return. The only remaining scoring came from Pippin, who hit field goals of 30, 38, 37, and 24 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.