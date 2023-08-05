Semifinal washout at Prague Open with both matches rescheduled for Sunday

PRAGUE (AP) — Rain has washed out the entire Saturday schedule of the Prague Open. Both semifinals were rescheduled to take place on Sunday. Fourth-seeded Linda Nosková of the Czech Republic will play qualifier Tamara Korpatsch of Germany and Jaqueline Cristian of Romania faces Nao Hibino of Japan. The final is also scheduled for Sunday.

