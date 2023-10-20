Semien’s batting glove in back pocket is difference between lineout, crucial double play in ALCS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A finger of Marcus Semien’s batting glove was the difference between a lineout and a crucial double play in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. The Texas Rangers baserunner was sliding back to the bag at first base after Houston’s José Abreu snagged Corey Seager’s 108.6 mph liner in the fifth inning. Abreu lunged to tag Semien just as Semien’s hand reached the bag, and first base umpire Jordan Baker called Semien safe. The Astros challenged, and the replay showed Abreu’s glove grazing one of the fingers on the batting glove in Semien’s back pocket.

