Sellers throws career-high 5 TD passes, No. 23 South Carolina beats No. 24 Missouri 34-30

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Raheim Sanders with 15 seconds left and No. 23 South Carolina beat No. 24 Missouri 34-30 on Saturday night for its third straight victory over a ranked opponent. Sellers had career highs of five TD passes and 353 yards, completing 21 of 30 attempts. The Gamecocks (7-3, 5-3) have won four straight Southeastern Conference games for the first time since Steve Spurrier was coach in 2012. But it’s now one of Spurrier’s hires with the Gamecocks in Shane Beamer who has South Carolina as the hottest team in the powerhouse conference. The Tigers (7-3, 3-3) took a 30-27 lead on Brady Cook’s 37-yard TD pass to Luther Burden III with 1:10 to go

