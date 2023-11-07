Sellers scores 23 points to lead Central Florida past Florida International

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 23 points, Darius Johnson scored 15 and Central Florida beat Florida International 85-62 on Monday night in a season opener. After Dashon Gittens made two foul shots to get the Panthers within 18-16 with 9:36 before halftime, the Knights outscored FIU 25-5 and led 43-21 at halftime. Gittens scored 11 points for FIU.

