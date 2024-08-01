Sellers market: Freshman Sellers ready to take over for Rattler at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman LaNorris Sellers believes he’s ready to take over the offense after learning from one of the most productive quarterbacks ever to lead the Gamecocks in Spencer Rattler. Sellers is a redshirt freshman who came to the Gamecocks knowing he would have to sit behind Rattler, the established starter. Sellers welcomed the chance to learn from Rattler and plans to show the results of that choice this fall. Sellers and the Gamecocks start fall camp Friday. Sellers was named starter by coach Shane Beamer after spring workouts.

