Sellers, Central Florida throttle Cal State Fullerton 72-44

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and reserve Marchelus Avery was one of three players to score nine points and Central Florida beat Cal State Fullerton 72-44. The Knights led for the remainder when Sylla made a 3-pointer to make it 8-7 with 11:04 before halftime. Grayson Carper scored 13 points and Vincent Lee 10 for Cal State Fullerton.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.