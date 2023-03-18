Selland carries South Dakota State past Southern Cal

JIMMY ROBERTSON The Associated Press
Southern California's Rayah Marshall is defended by South Dakota State's Paiton Burckhard (33), Myah Selland (44) and Dru Gylten (10) during the second quarter of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry]

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 29 points to lead No. 9 seed South Dakota State to a 62-57 overtime victory over eighth-seeded Southern Cal on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region. Selland scored 16 consecutive points spanning the fourth quarter and overtime for the Jackrabbits (29-5), who won their 22nd consecutive game despite shooting 35.2% (19 of 54) and committing 20 turnovers. Destiny Littleton led Southern Cal (21-10) with 18 points.

