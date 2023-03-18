Selland carries South Dakota State past Southern Cal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 29 points to lead No. 9 seed South Dakota State to a 62-57 overtime victory over eighth-seeded Southern Cal on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region. Selland scored 16 consecutive points spanning the fourth quarter and overtime for the Jackrabbits (29-5), who won their 22nd consecutive game despite shooting 35.2% (19 of 54) and committing 20 turnovers. Destiny Littleton led Southern Cal (21-10) with 18 points.

