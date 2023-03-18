Selland carries South Dakota State past Southern Cal

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Myah Selland scored 29 points to lead No. 9 seed South Dakota State to a 62-57 overtime victory over eighth-seeded Southern Cal on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament’s Seattle Region. Selland scored 16 consecutive points spanning the fourth quarter and overtime for the Jackrabbits (29-5), who won their 22nd consecutive game despite shooting 35.2% (19 of 54) and committing 20 turnovers. Destiny Littleton led Southern Cal (21-10) with 18 points.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Southern California's Rayah Marshall (13) shoots over South Dakota State's Kallie Theisen (12) during the second quarter of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry
South Dakota State coach Aaron Johnston shouts to players during the second quarter of the team's first-round college basketball game against Southern California in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry
Southern California's Kayla Williams, left, defends against South Dakota State's Tori Nelson during the second quarter of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Gentry