Selimovic, No. 25 Fairfield women beat Saint Peter’s 63-46 for 25th straight win

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Emina Selimovic scored 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting to help No. 25 Fairfield beat Saint Peter’s 63-46 to extend its program-record win streak to 25 games. The Stags are ranked in the Top 25 for the first time in program history and their consecutive wins are the second-longest active streak in the country behind No. 1 South Carolina’s 29 in row. Rachel Kuhl hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring a minute into the game, Selimovic answered with a putback before she fed Kendall McGruder for a layup that made it 4-3 with 7:48 left in the first quarter and Fairfield led the rest of the way. Fatmata Janneh scored 13 points with three steals and Kuhl added 12 points for the Peacocks.

