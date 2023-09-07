Self-belief has Italy chasing Rugby World Cup wins starting with Namibia

Italy was at one of its lowest points when Kieran Crowley took charge in May 2021. He figured it was pointless Italy play the same way with the same players. So the former New Zealand fullback expanded the game plan and brought in younger players. Then he tried to convince them they could win and how to do it. But until they beat Wales in Cardiff last year, they weren’t really convinced. Italy hasn’t been the same since. Wins are still elusive but the Azzurri are going for them in a Rugby World Cup pool including France, New Zealand and Uruguay. They open against Namibia in Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

