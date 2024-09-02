Selected a captain for perhaps the last time, Steelers DE Cam Heyward wants to prove doubters wrong

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward says he wants to prove the critics wrong as he enters his 14th season. The 35-year-old Heyward is coming off a rough 2023 in which he dealt with injuries and ineffective play. Heyward’s teammates showed they still believe in him by selecting him as a captain for the 10th time. Heyward says it’s an honor he doesn’t take for granted. There’s a chance this could be Heyward’s final season in Pittsburgh. He’s entering the final year of his contract and says he wants to continue to play beyond 2024, even if it’s not with the Steelers.

