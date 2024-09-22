Seize the Grey wins the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby for 89-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Seize the Grey led all the way in winning the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby by 3 3/4 lengths for 89-year-old Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Ridden by Jaime Torres, Seize the Grey ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.89 at Parx Racing. He paid $10.60 to win as the 4-1 third choice in the field of 11 3-year-olds. Santa Anita Derby winner Stronghold was second. Dragoon Guard, the 5-2 co-favorite, was another head back in third. Seize the Grey won the Preakness in May and finished seventh in the Belmont at Saratoga. Lukas says Seize the Grey could run next in the Breeders’ Cup in November at Del Mar.

