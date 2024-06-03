Seize the Grey draws inside post for the Belmont. Derby runner-up Sierra Leone is favored

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Preakness Stakes winner Seize the Grey drew post position No. 1, and Kentucky Derby champion Mystik Dan will start in post No. 3 for the 156th Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Derby runner-up Sierra Leone opened as the 9-5 favorite on the morning line with Mindframe second at 7-2 and Mystik Dan third at 5-1 in the field of 10 horses running in the third leg of the Triple Crown. It’s the first time in more than a decade that the Belmont includes the winners of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

