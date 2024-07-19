Seiya Suzuki’s interpreter dismissed by the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — The Japanese interpreter of Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki was dismissed by the team prior to Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Interpreter Toy Matsushita had been with the organization since Suzuki’s arrival in 2022. Counsell said the decision to move on from Matsushita did not have to do with getting more out of Suzuki. Cubs staffers Nao Masamoto and Edwin Stanberry will work with Suzuki in Matsushita’s place, according to a report from The Athletic.

