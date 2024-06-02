Seiya Suzuki makes costly error for Chicago Cubs and hits tying grand slam against Reds

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki had a wild second inning for the Chicago Cubs on a wet night at Wrigley Field. Suzuki committed an error in the top half of the second, leading to four unearned runs for the Cincinnati Reds. In the bottom half, he atoned for the miscue with his first career grand slam. The start of the game was delayed for almost 3 1/2 hours because of rain, and the showers continued with varying intensity through the first few innings. Suzuki’s sixth homer traveled 400 feet with a 106.9 mph exit velocity. The Japanese slugger also hit his first triple of the season in the first.

