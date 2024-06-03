Seitter leads Oregon to 3-0 victory over UC Santa Barbara for regional title, spot in super regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Seitter threw a complete-game four-hitter and Oregon eliminated No. 14 national seed UC Santa Barbara with a 3-0 victory, winning the Santa Barbara Regional and earning a spot in the super regionals. Oregon (40-18) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Mason Neville walked to lead off the inning, took second base on a sacrifice bunt by Chase Meggers and scored on a single by Drew Smith. The Ducks added a run in the fifth after No. 9 hitter Bryce Boettcher walked with two outs, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Neville. Oregon’s final tally came on a Jacob Walsh home run leading off the bottom of the seventh.

