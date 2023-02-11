Seiko makes 6 3-pointers, No. 25 SDSU beats UNLV 82-71

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Adam Seiko scored all 18 points on 3-pointers and Matt Bradley added 17 points for No. 25 San Diego in its 82-71 win over UNLV. It was San Diego’s third straight win and seventh in eight games. The Aztecs improved to 20-5 overall and 11-2 in the Mountain West Conference. They buried the Runnin’ Rebels in a blizzard of 3-pointers and slam dunks, including during a 14-0 run midway through the first half. They also swept the season series and won for the fifth straight time against UNLV.

