Seide scores go-ahead touchdown to send New Hampshire past Holy Cross

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Seth Morgan threw two touchdowns and Isaac Seide ran for 161 yards and New Hampshire beat Holy Cross 21-20. Seide’s 1-yard run with 9:18 left in the game ended an eight-play, 58-yard drive that started at the end of the quarter to put the Wildcats ahead for good. Holy Cross’s Joe Pensansky threw for 301 yards and was intercepted once and Jacob Peterson had a 110 yards receiving on six receptions.

