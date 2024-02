Sei Young Kim is among three tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Thailand tournament

CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Former Women’s PGA Championship winner Sei Young Kim moved from second place into a three-way tie for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Thailand tournament. Kim, who won the 2020 Women’s PGA title by five strokes at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, had a two-round total of 10-under 134 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok. She was tied with Madelene Sagstrom and Patty Tavatanakit, who each shot 67. They had a one-stroke lead over three players. First-round leader Peiyun Chien, who led Kim by two strokes after the first round, shot 72 and was in a group two strokes behind the leaders. Defending champion Lilia Vu had a 67 and was six strokes behind the leaders.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.