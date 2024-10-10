Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round

By The Associated Press
Minami Katsu of Japan tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament. The South Korean shot a 28 on her first nine holes at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, which included an eagle on the 17th, and then came home with a 34 on her second nine holes. Celine Boutier of France was two shots behind on Thursday with a 64, and American Lucy Li was three back with a 65.

