Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament. The South Korean shot a 28 on her first nine holes at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, which included an eagle on the 17th, and then came home with a 34 on her second nine holes. Celine Boutier of France was two shots behind on Thursday with a 64, and American Lucy Li was three back with a 65.

