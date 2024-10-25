Seguin and Duchene have a goal and 2 assists each and Stars down Bruins 5-2

BOSTON (AP) — Casey DeSmith made 25 saves, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists each and the Dallas Stars handed the Boston Bruins their third straight loss, 5-2 on Thursday night.

The Stars also got goals from Jason Robertson, Logan Stankoven and Roope Hintz. Mason Marchment had two assists as Dallas scored four unanswered goals after David Pastrnak gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 11:57 of the first period.

Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for the Bruins, who cut the Stars’ lead to 4-2 on Justin Brazeau’s goal at 10:41 of the second period. Still down two goals with time winding down in the third period, Boston pulled Swayman.

Hintz supplied the finishing touch with an empty-netter with 2:02 remaining.

Takeaways

Stars: A Dallas team that finished with a Western Conference-best 114 points last season won four straight to begin the season before dropping two of three prior to facing Boston. Featuring the NHL’s top penalty kill unit, the Stars were successful on three of Boston’s four extra-skater opportunities.

Bruins: Pastrnak returned to the scoring column after getting held off the scoresheet and posting a combined minus-four in Boston’s previous two games.

Key moment

Seguin’s second-period goal capped off the Stars’ dominance on the power play and epitomized the problems the Bruins ran into on the penalty kill.

Key stat

A Bruins team that entered Thursday’s game ranked second in the NHL in penalty minutes and allowed six opponent power-play goals through seven games allowed the Stars to score three times on the man advantage over a nine-minute span in the second period.

Up next

Stars: Return home to host Chicago on Saturday night for the first game of a four-game homestand.

Bruins: Host Toronto in the middle game of a three-game homestand on Saturday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.