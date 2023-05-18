Segal’s first goal helps NYCFC earn 1-1 tie with Orlando City

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gabriel Segal scored his first career goal late in the second half to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City. Segal took a pass from Talles Magno in the 89th minute and found the net in his third start and fourth appearance for NYCFC (4-5-4). Ercan Kara scored seven minutes into the match to give Orlando City (4-4-4) the early lead. Kara took passes from Gastón González and Facundo Torres and scored his third goal in his seventh appearance this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.