Seeley, Shaw connect for longest TD in school history to send Wofford past VMI 31-16

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Paul Seeley V threw a pair of touchdown passes and Wofford kept VMI winless on the season beating the Keydets 31-16. Wofford built a 15-0 lead before VMI stiffened on defense and the Keydets scored 16 straight spanning the second quarter early into the fourth. Early in the fourth the Keydets broke through and blocked a punt which Noel Innocent recovered in the end zone for a 16-15 lead. Seeley — who threw three interceptions — gathered himself and threw a 95-yard touchdown to Ricky Shaw II for the longest passing score in school history to regain the lead.

