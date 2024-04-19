Seeking to curb player agent fees, FIFA’s Infantino calls on lawmakers for help and targets England

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has called on lawmakers to help control payments to player agents in the multi-billion dollar soccer transfer market. Soccer’s world body targeted the world’s richest league in England on Friday. FIFA president Gianni Infantino says English clubs paid 500 million euros in fees to agents in the year to February. They paid just just 6% of that amount — 30 million euros — to foreign clubs “that trained and developed the players signed.” FIFA lost a key legal ruling in London to agents who argued the soccer body’s intended rules capping fees breached competition law.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.