Sedona Prince leads way, Taylor Bigby hits big shot, and TCU women top No. 13 NC State 76-73

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sedona Prince had 31 points and 16 rebounds, Taylor Bigby hit a crucial shot and TCU held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat No. 13 NC State 76-73. The Horned Frogs saw their 11-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle down to a single point with 44 seconds remaining. After a TCU turnover by Hailey Van Lith, Aziaha James missed a 3-pointer for the Wolfpack and Madison Conner grabbed the defensive rebound. With time running down, Bigby took a pass on the right wing, slipped past her defender and dropped in a left-handed layup with 8.4 seconds remaining to seal the win for TCU. The Horned Frogs used their two fouls to give and time ran out as James missed the potential tying 3-pointer for NC State.

