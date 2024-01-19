Security increased after players allege racist abuse by fans at handball European Championship

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The European Handball Federation says it has increased security and scrutiny of crowds at its men’s championship after France players alleged they were racially abused by Croatia fans. Some Croatia fans were removed from the arena on Thursday after incidents close to the France bench near the end of the game in Cologne, Germany. France won the game 34-32. The European federation says it “condemns all forms of racism, discrimination and intolerance.” A disciplinary case was not immediately opened against the federation of Croatia. France and Craotia have combined to win five of the past seven Olympic titles in men’s handball.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.