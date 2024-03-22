Security cited for canceling Israel men’s soccer exhibition game at Bosnia-Herzegovina next week

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Israel’s soccer friendly at Bosnia-Herzegovina next week has been canceled. UEFA cites the “current security situation” as a reason. The two men’s teams should have played on Tuesday in the Bosnian capital Sarajevo. The fixture was available after both were eliminated on Thursday in qualifying playoffs for the European Championship. Israel lost to Iceland 4-1 in a “home” game it had to play in a neutral country because of security concerns during the country’s conflict with Hamas. Israel chose to play in Budapest, Hungary.

