SEC’s Sankey visits, talks with trustees, leaders at South Carolina on changing sports landscape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey told South Carolina’s board of trustees the league’s union with the Big Ten is a chance to bring leadership to complex issues in college sports. Sankey said he has been asked several times if the two healthiest, wealthiest leagues are setting a framework for a breakaway from the current college model. But he sees the pairing as a way to gain consistency and clarity on things like NIL rules and transfer regulations, which have both led to a patchwork of state laws and lawsuits.

