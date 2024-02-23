SEC’s Sankey visits, talks with trustees, leaders at South Carolina on changing sports landscape

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
FILE - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks during SEC Media Days, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Sankey told University of South Carolina trustees the league's union with the Big Ten Conference was created to provide leadership for a challenging landscape in college athletics. It is not, he said, a breakaway framework for the two healthiest, wealthiest leagues to run the game.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Bazemore]

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey told South Carolina’s board of trustees the league’s union with the Big Ten is a chance to bring leadership to complex issues in college sports. Sankey said he has been asked several times if the two healthiest, wealthiest leagues are setting a framework for a breakaway from the current college model. But he sees the pairing as a way to gain consistency and clarity on things like NIL rules and transfer regulations, which have both led to a patchwork of state laws and lawsuits.

