SEC’s 8- or 9-game conference schedule debate on hold, but expanded CFP could factor into decision

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The debate within the Southeastern Conference about whether to play eight or nine league games is not over, it’s just on hold. The SEC locked in a short-term solution to the eight or nine question by agreeing to go with eight games for this season and next, the first two with Texas and Oklahoma in the conference. No decision has been made for 2026 and beyond. Commissioner Greg Sankey says how the first season of an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff could influence which way the conferences goes. The SEC also announced a team that reaches the CFP championship game will receive $14.25 million.

