SEC’s 8- or 9-game conference schedule debate on hold, but expanded CFP could factor into decision

By RALPH D. RUSSO The Associated Press
FILE - Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall (14), left, takes the snap from Auburn center Reese Dismukes (50) as the Auburn offense operates against Missouri on the SEC logo during the first half of Auburn's 59-42 win over Missouri in the SEC Championship at the Georgia Dome, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2013, in Atlanta, Ga. Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 officials are expected to provide the final approval of a $2.8 billion plan that will settle antitrust claims and set the stage for college athletes to start sharing the billions of dollars flowing to their schools. (AP Photo/Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Getz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Getz]

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The debate within the Southeastern Conference about whether to play eight or nine league games is not over, it’s just on hold. The SEC locked in a short-term solution to the eight or nine question by agreeing to go with eight games for this season and next, the first two with Texas and Oklahoma in the conference. No decision has been made for 2026 and beyond. Commissioner Greg Sankey says how the first season of an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff could influence which way the conferences goes. The SEC also announced a team that reaches the CFP championship game will receive $14.25 million.

