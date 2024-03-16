Second-tier Coventry pulls off FA Cup stunner by beating Wolves 3-2 with 2 late goals to reach semis

Second-tier Coventry scored twice deep into stoppage time to beat Wolverhampton 3-2 in the FA Cup and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1987. That was the year the team won the famous competition. United States striker Haji Wright completed the remarkable comeback in the 10th minute of added-on time after Ellis Simms had equalized three minutes earlier at Molineux. Wolves looked to be heading to Wembley Stadium for the last four next month after scoring in the 83rd and 88th minutes. Coventry was the lowest-ranked team to get to the quarterfinals. The club from central England lost the Championship playoff final to Luton at Wembley last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.