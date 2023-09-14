Second-string France struggles to beat feisty Uruguay at Rugby World Cup

LILLE, France (AP) — After a clinical display against the mighty All Blacks, France was way less convincing against minnows Uruguay. The French still won 27-12 in Lille against a spirited South American side ranked 17th in the world that was not intimidated at all by its opponent’s pedigree. The 49,000 spectators at Lille’s Stade Pierre Mauroy, more accustomed to soccer than rugby in this northern part of France, did not like the performance. There were whistles and boos at the final whistle. Fabien Galthie made 12 changes to the side that beat New Zealand last week and the replacements did not rise to the occasion. France managed three tries, the last by Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who became the youngest Frenchman at a World Cup. Uruguay had two tries from Nicolas Freitas and Baltazar Amaya.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.