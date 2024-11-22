Second round washed out at the Australian PGA and the tournament has been reduced to 54 holes

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The second round of the Australian PGA championship has been washed out due to rain and an unplayable course and the tournament has been shortened to 54 holes. Officials for the Australasian PGA Tour and European Tour event made the announcement Friday more than five hours after the first group was scheduled to tee off at Royal Queensland. There had been about 25 millimeters (one inch) of rain overnight Thursday, adding to the deluge that had hit the course earlier in the week. Rain began falling heavily again on the course as the decision was made to reduce the tournament to three rounds.

