Second-place Nice stays 3 points ahead of Brest after their scoreless draw. Lyon hosts Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Second-place Nice again showed why it has the best defense in the French league by drawing 0-0 at Brest to stay three points clear of its rival. Nice has conceded only 11 goals in 20 league games and looked comfortable against third-place Brest. Nice is eight points behind league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Surprise front-runner Brest has never finished higher than eighth but is on course to qualify for the lucrative Champions League. Coach Eric Roy’s side drew 2-2 at PSG last weekend and shows no signs of dropping off the pace. Lyon hosts Marseille later Sunday with no visiting fans allowed for security reasons.

