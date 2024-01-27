Second-place Nice scrapes home win over Metz, Marseille shaken by Monaco draw

PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Nice has needed a late penalty to scrape past Metz 1-0 at home. Metz also moved to five points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Striker Evann Guessand scored in the 77th minute after being fouled by midfielder Kévin N’Doram. Earlier in the second half referee Stéphanie Frappart ruled out a potential penalty for Metz after a video review. In a late game sixth-placed Marseille drew 2-2 at home to fourth-placed Monaco. The visitors finished the game with nine players at Stade Velodrome and still almost won it when Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin botched a late chance.

