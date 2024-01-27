Second-place Nice scrapes home win over Metz, Marseille shaken by Monaco draw

By JEROME PUGMIRE The Associated Press
Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder, third from left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Marseille and Monaco at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Nice has needed a late penalty to scrape past Metz 1-0 at home. Metz also moved to five points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Striker Evann Guessand scored in the 77th minute after being fouled by midfielder Kévin N’Doram. Earlier in the second half referee Stéphanie Frappart ruled out a potential penalty for Metz after a video review. In a late game sixth-placed Marseille drew 2-2 at home to fourth-placed Monaco. The visitors finished the game with nine players at Stade Velodrome and still almost won it when Russia midfielder Aleksandr Golovin botched a late chance.

