Second-place Nice needs late penalty to scrape home win over Metz

PARIS (AP) — Second-placed Nice has needed a late penalty to scrape past Metz 1-0 at home. Metz also moved to five points behind French league leader Paris Saint-Germain. Striker Evann Guessand scored in the 77th minute after being fouled by midfielder Kévin N’Doram. Earlier in the second half referee Stéphanie Frappart ruled out a potential penalty for Metz after a video review. Nice has the league’s best defense with only 11 goals conceded in 19 games.

